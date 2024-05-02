StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

