StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.03.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
