StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Genocea Biosciences
