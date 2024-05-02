Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.97. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.