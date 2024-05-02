Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.29. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Insider Transactions at Galiano Gold

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

