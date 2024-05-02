Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$80.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$70.42, with a volume of 488214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.70. The firm has a market cap of C$41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9036382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

