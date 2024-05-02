Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $182.23 and last traded at $177.67. 36,187,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 43,456,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

