Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

