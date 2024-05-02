Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aetherium Acquisition Stock Up 19.8 %
Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
