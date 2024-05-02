Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreases By 6.2%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 586,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet
In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on HomeStreet
HomeStreet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.32. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HomeStreet
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.