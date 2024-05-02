Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

