Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.24. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

