Raymond James & Associates Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of PDEC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

