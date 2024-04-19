Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

VIRX stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 207,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

