Jefferies Financial Group Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.58.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.35. The stock has a market cap of C$25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

