SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $119,000 in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

