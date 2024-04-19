SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Amplify Energy worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $6.77 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

