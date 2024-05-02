Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Purchases 29,996 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$53,782.83 ($35,383.44).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($43,899.91).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
