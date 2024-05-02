Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Purchases 29,996 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$53,782.83 ($35,383.44).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($43,899.91).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.