Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 50,000 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

