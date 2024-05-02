Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Susan G. Riel Acquires 5,260 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EGBN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
