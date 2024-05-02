Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Anthony W. Oxley Buys 3,210 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOR

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.