SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a PE ratio of -274.75 and a beta of 1.26. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

