SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

