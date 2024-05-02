Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $442.70

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.70.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 84,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance
NYSE FDS opened at $419.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FactSet Research Systems
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.