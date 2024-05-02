Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires 57 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($189.74).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 62 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($188.47).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of MKS opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.16. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
