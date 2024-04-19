Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 791,318 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

