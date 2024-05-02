Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

CHK opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

