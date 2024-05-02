Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

