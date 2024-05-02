Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

