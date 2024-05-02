Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2024 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

4/30/2024 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Logitech International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2024 – Logitech International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/4/2024 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Logitech International is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.8 %

LOGI stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

