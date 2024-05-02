KeyCorp Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $37.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

