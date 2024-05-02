Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Up 6.8%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 2,855,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,929,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of £13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Richard Wollenberg acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,140.31). 72.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

