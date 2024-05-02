BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.