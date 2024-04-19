Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

