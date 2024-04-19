William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

