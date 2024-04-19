Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $55.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

