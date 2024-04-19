Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.92. Urban One shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 121,907 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Urban One by 48.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Urban One by 174.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

