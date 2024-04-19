United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $12.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.