Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Acquires 38 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($189.98).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 390.50 ($4.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £987.89 million, a PE ratio of -298.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.83. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 540 ($6.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPE. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

