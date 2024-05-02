Analyzing Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accor and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 64.47 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.40 billion 4.21 $289.00 million $2.82 25.86

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Accor. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Accor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Accor pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Accor and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 17.19% 41.83% 8.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accor and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 6 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $88.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Accor.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Accor on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides full-service international managed business services. It is also involved in the guest loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

