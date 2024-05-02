Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Kate Priestman Purchases 23,564 Shares

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,375.25).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.67 and a beta of 0.59. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.82).

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.