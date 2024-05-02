Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Kate Priestman Purchases 23,564 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,375.25).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.67 and a beta of 0.59. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.50).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.82).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.