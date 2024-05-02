Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

OBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $11,175,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,814,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

