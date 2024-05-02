Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.5 %

OSK opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

