Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.74. Medicure shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,400 shares trading hands.

Medicure Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

