Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
Shares of SAMG opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.
SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
