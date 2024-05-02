Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $19.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FULT. Stephens decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

