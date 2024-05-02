BMO Capital Markets Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $72.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

GSHD opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,368,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849 and sold 66,293 shares valued at $5,104,822. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

