Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

