Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.60

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 528,539 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
