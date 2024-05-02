Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 3.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 18,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Also, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. 25.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
