Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 57 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.15. The stock has a market cap of £95.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

