Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
The Pebble Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 57 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.15. The stock has a market cap of £95.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.11.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.