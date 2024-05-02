Nostrum Oil & Gas’ (NOG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 5.61 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £948,651.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

