Nostrum Oil & Gas’ (NOG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 5.61 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £948,651.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.18.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
